Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,364 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 266,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,230,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,952,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

