Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,658 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,646. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

