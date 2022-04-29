Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 68,127 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,350,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.41. The company had a trading volume of 36,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $207.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

