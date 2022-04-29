Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,187 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock remained flat at $$100.85 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,887,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,602. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,252. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

