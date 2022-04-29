Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Prologis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,163. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

