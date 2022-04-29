Becker Capital Management Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,536. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.12 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

