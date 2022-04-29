Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.29. 1,109,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

