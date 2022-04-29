Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

