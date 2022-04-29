Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ION (ION) traded 10,535,949.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.82 or 0.08057466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00168616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00030432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00354214 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00038733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

