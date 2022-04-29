Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target Raised to €107.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €105.00 ($112.90) to €107.00 ($115.05) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BDRFY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($118.28) to €106.00 ($113.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 409,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,061. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

