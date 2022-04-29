Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

BELFB opened at $17.75 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $141,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

