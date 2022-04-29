Belt Finance (BELT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.15 Million

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and $222,772.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,838.05 or 0.07266920 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00058676 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

