Benchmark (LON:BMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.00

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 8033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.20 ($0.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of £316.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.57.

About Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

