BENQI (QI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.01 Million

BENQI (QI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, BENQI has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $10.01 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.17 or 0.07367738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00054467 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

