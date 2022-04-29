Berenberg Bank Reiterates “$330.00” Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $206.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

