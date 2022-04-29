Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

BYND has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.84.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $160.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.57.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

