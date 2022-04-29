BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BGSF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BGSF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BGSF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.