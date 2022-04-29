BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.
Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.65.
BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
BGSF Company Profile (Get Rating)
BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.
