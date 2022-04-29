BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Issues Earnings Results

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

NYSE BGSF traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $12.59. 339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,919. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BGSF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BGSF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGSF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

