Bifrost One Day Volume Reaches $2.03 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Bifrost has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bifrost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bifrost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00031504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00101007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bifrost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bifrost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bifrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bifrost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.