Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.35

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 13691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $897.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.