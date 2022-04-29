Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.90

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.99.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.