Binemon (BIN) Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Binemon has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $2.24 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.45 or 0.07266266 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00058173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

