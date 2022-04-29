BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 1.8% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,702 shares of company stock worth $5,720,192. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.64. 2,199,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,691. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

