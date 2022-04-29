BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BPCR opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.64 million and a PE ratio of 16.03. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.99.

About BioPharma Credit (Get Rating)

BioPharma Credit PLC, a life sciences investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

