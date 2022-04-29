BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BPCR opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.64 million and a PE ratio of 16.03. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.99.
