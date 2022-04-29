bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Cap Hits $4.36 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,851.03 or 0.07313492 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00056856 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

