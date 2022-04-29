Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0444 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $818,024.16 and approximately $63.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

