Bitcoin SV Price Tops $77.25 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.25 or 0.00199097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $144.83 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,801.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.24 or 0.00771202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022807 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,045,364 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

