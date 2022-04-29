BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

