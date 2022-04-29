BlackCoin (BLK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $385.00

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $385.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,336,734 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

