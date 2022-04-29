BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $140,222,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $120,697,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $53,754,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.01. 116,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

