BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

BlackRock stock opened at $650.97 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $639.32 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $719.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $828.31. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

