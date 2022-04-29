BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $279,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $26.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $624.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,360. The stock has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $639.32 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $828.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

