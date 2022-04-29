BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 835.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock remained flat at $$12.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

