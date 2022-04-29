Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

BXMT stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,038,000 after acquiring an additional 654,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 269,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.