Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

BLMN stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 154,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,163. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

