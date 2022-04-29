Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Update

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the March 31st total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $9,800,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,568,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,227,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 775,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,082 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,318,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 2,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,029. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

