Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $263.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.38.

BA opened at $153.40 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.28.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

