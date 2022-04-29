Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.48 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

NYSE BA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,896,492. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.28.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $5,968,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

