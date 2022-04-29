Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.48 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

Boeing stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.15. 227,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,896,492. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.28.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

