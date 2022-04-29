BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Cap of $492,342.43

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. BOMB has a total market cap of $492,342.43 and $244,325.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001427 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,625.10 or 1.00012188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00051682 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00024243 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001673 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,189 coins and its circulating supply is 893,401 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

