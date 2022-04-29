Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $119.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,207. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.41.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

