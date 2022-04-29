Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) to post $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the lowest is $3.20 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $12.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $14.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. 307,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,060,633. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

