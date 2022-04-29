Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. Boston Scientific also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. 308,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,060,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,488,000 after acquiring an additional 273,082 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 801,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.