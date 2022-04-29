BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the March 31st total of 19,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 475 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 459,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,462,426. BP has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BP will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.