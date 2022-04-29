Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

