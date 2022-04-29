Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of BFH stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.80. 678,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,649. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

