Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bread Financial stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. 677,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,643. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.