Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BREE. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.53) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 115.25 ($1.47).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 80.60 ($1.03) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

