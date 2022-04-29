Briaud Financial Planning Inc Buys 3,500 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,942,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,152,938. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.