Briaud Financial Planning Inc Purchases Shares of 1,378 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $4.05 on Thursday, reaching $163.41. 9,215,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,117. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.31 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average of $154.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,956 shares of company stock valued at $84,357,391. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

